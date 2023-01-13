SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple may launch new AirPods Max, $99 AirPods in 2024

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple will reportedly start mass shipments of next-generation AirPods which might cost $99 and new AirPods Max in the second half of next year or the first half of 2025.

The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. However, he did not mention any additional details about the new AirPods Max.

Kuo tweeted on Thursday: “My latest survey indicates that Hon Teng (FIT)– a Hon Hai/Foxconn Group subsidiary– may be set to take over from Goertek as the new supplier for AirPods assembly. This move will bring significant benefits for Hon Teng.”

“The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in 2H24 or 1H25, including more affordable AirPods (with Apple targeting a price of $99) and new AirPods Max, which will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng,” he added.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the iPhone maker was working on the ‘Airpods Lite’ version to compete against cheaper wireless earbuds.

According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the demand for AirPods was expected to drop by 2023.

20230113-151806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big data, AI/ML to be most in-demand skills in India in...

    Benefits of fish oil may depend on genotype

    OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition launched in India

    Know why newborns kick, wiggle, and move more