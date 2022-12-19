SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro models, iMac in 2023

Apple will reportedly launch its new MacBook Pro models and the latest iMac next year.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant plans to release its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options “early next year”, reports MacRumors.

The laptops were expected to launch this year, but reportedly faced internal delays.

Beyond updated chip options and faster RAM, there are not any significant changes expected for the upcoming MacBook Pro models.

The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips were released in October last year, which feature a notch in the display, HDMI port, MagSafe charger and an SD card reader.

Gurman also said that the new iMac with an M3 chip will “probably launch at the end of 2023 at the earliest”.

The company is also testing new Mac mini models with M2 and M2 Pro chip options, the report said.

Gurman also said that the iPhone maker is working on several new external monitors that will be outfitted with the company’s in-house silicon chip.

