Apple may launch several Macs with ARM-based processors in 2021

San Francisco, March 28 (IANS) A recent research note from famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple could launch their first ARM-based MacBook in 2021.

Like x86 processors from Intel or AMD, ARM designs are usually associated with mobile devices because of their greater power efficiency, giving products like the iPad long battery life without the need for active cooling.

The analyst believes that by switching to ARM-based chipsets and not relying on Intel for processors, Apple could save as much as 40-60 per cent, reports The Verge.

The new processors are likely to add more hardware differentiation to the Mac machines over Windows PCs.

This would help Apple keep prices down, especially for their lower-end laptop offerings.

Additionally, Apple would start relying upon the USB4 standard that is aimed to unify USB Type-C and Thunderbolt protocols to deliver new computing experiences with faster data transfer speeds.

Kuo also mentioned USB4 support on Mac machines in 2022 and the iPhone maker is speculated to partner with ASMedia Technology for this.

