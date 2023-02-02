SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple may launch Watch Ultra with 2.1-inch display in 2024

Apple will reportedly launch a new ‘Apple Watch Ultra’ with a larger 2.1-inch display next year, the media reported.

This lines up with the information that Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu had shared last month, reports MacRumors.

The current Watch Ultra features around a 1.93-inch screen, therefore, the 2024 model is likely to have nearly a 10 per cent larger display.

The new wearable is expected to become the first Apple Watch with over a 50mm case size.

The new Ultra is also likely to feature microLED display technology, which will offer higher brightness, decreased power consumption and improved contrast ratio as compared to the current models with OLED displays.

The iPhone maker’s transition to the technology might take many years to be completed as the microLED display production costs are currently high, the report said.

Last month, Pu had also said that he expects Apple Watch sales to drop in 2023 due to “lack of significant spec upgrade”.

