SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple may limit periscope camera to iPhone 16 Pro Max

NewsWire
0
0

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max/Ultra will reportedly be the only iPhone model to feature a periscope camera.

The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Twitter on Tuesday.

Kuo tweeted: “My latest survey indicates only one/highest-end new iPhone 16 model in 2H24 will have the periscope camera, not the two models the market expected.

“Therefore, the contribution of the periscope camera to the demand for lens upgrades may be lower than the market consensus.”

He also mentioned that previously it was predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max “will adopt the periscope camera”.

“The market expected that adding periscope cameras to more iPhone models would drive demand for lens upgrades in 2023-2024,” Kuo added.

Meanwhile, display analyst Ross Young mentioned that the iPhone maker will launch a 20.5-inch foldable notebook in 2025, but it is unlikely that the company will release a foldable iPad in 2024.

“Maybe this is just good PR for the hinge company,” Young mentioned.

On Monday, Kuo had said that the tech giant will launch its foldable iPad with a “carbon fibre kickstand” next year.

20230201-121203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk briefly loses world’s richest man’s title to Bernard Arnault

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 to feature built-in S Pen: Report

    Tips you need to know about account security on KuCoin

    Samsung to show cutting edge 3-nm chip to Joe Biden during...