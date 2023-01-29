SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E network to iPhone 15 Pro models

Tech giant Apple will reportedly bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple leaker Unknownz21 (@URedditor) shared a document which featured diagrams of the iPhone 15’s antenna architecture, reports MacRumors.

In the document, the iPhone 15 Pro model was labelled as ‘D8x’ and indicated that the faster Wi-Fi 6E will be restricted to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Whereas, the standard iPhone 15 model was labelled as ‘D3y’ and is likely to continue to use Wi-Fi 6 instead of Wi-Fi 6E.

Currently, Wi-Fi 6E has already been added to some of the iPhone maker’s product lineup, but it is limited to the latest iPad Pro, Mac mini and MacBook Pro models.

The Wi-Fi 6E standard enables devices to connect to routers and modems that support it, however it is a more recent technology and is not yet widely used.

As compared to Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E gives more bandwidth, providing faster connectivity speeds, lower latency and increased capacity, the report said.

Last week, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley had also shared this information but did not specify whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models.

