Apple may not launch 11 inch iPad Pro with Mini LED display in 2022

Apple is expected to launch the next-generation iPad Pro and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming iPad will skip mini LED this year.

According to GizmoChina, the 12.9 inch iPad Pro was the only tablet model to feature mini LED display technology. Since then, it was rumoured that additional iPad models will feature the new panels as well. The Cupertino based giant has no plans of bringing mini LED to a smaller form factor.

The iPhone maker is experimenting with at least one 2022 iPad Pro prototype with MagSafe on board. The Cupertino-based tech giant will keep the metal back and will add a large glass Apple logo. The Apple logo made of glass would be the exact point to charge with the MagSafe wireless charging, reports GizChina. Apple is expected to unveil the new MacBook Air with M1 Apple Silicon processor soon with an all-new form factor design as well as more colour options.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next MacBook Air is expected to be thinner and lighter, and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac colour options, like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.

In addition, it may also feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard rather than black. The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.

20220311-133603