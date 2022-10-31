Apple’s upcoming M2-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros might not launch till next march.

In contrast to earlier reports that claimed Apple might deliver the new devices before the end of the year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman now predicts a March launch, reports The Verge.

The release of the new MacBooks is expected to coincide with the release of the macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3, which are likely to be in early February and March, respectively.

According to Gurman, the company’s most recent earnings call is another proof that the improved line of MacBook Pros won’t be released this year.

The CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, claimed that the business is “set” with its product lineup for the holiday season, whereas, Luca Maestri, the chief financial officer, believes that Mac revenue would “decline substantially” in December.

When the tech giant introduced the MacBook Pros last October, the devices increased Mac revenue by $10.9 billion, but it doesn’t appear like the company expects the same this year.

According to rumours, the M2 Max chip will have 12 CPU cores and up to 38 GPU cores, an upgrade from the M1 Max’s 10 CPU cores and up to 32 GPU cores, the report said.

20221031-094206