Apple may produce 32, 42-inch OLED displays by 2027

Apple will reportedly produce 32-inch and 42-inch OLED displays or iMacs by 2027 and plans to completely phase out LCDs and mini LED displays in their mobile devices set for 2026.

According to a forecast from analysts at research firm Omdia, Apple could have some physically big plans for OLED in the works, reports AppleInsider.

The report said that Apple will switch almost its entire product line to OLED by 2026, with only a 10.9-inch iPad using LCD at the time.

The iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays will switch from Mini LED to hybrid OLED by 2024.

Moreover, the report showed that another iPad model is outlined by analysts as a 20-inch foldable in a chart, which lines up with earlier rumours.

According to the report, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will transition to hybrid OLED in 2026.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to launch its augmented reality (AR) ‘Apple Glasses’ by 2026 or 2027 at the earliest, subject to the successful development of advanced metalens technology in the intervening years.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is developing metalens technology to replace plastic lens covers in a range of devices, starting with iPads and iPhones.

Metalenses are a flat lens technology that uses metasurfaces to focus light.

20230424-144405

