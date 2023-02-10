SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple may release new HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.4

Tech giant Apple will reportedly roll out its new HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.4.

However, it is still unclear whether it will be a new version of the update or a bug fix, reports AppleInsider.

The information was hinted at from a code which was discovered in public smart home standards.

The tech giant had temporarily removed the option to upgrade to the new HomeKit architecture on its devices, in December last year.

The iPhone maker made the statement after several users reported issues and problems with the Home app after the upgrade was installed on devices running iOS 16.2.

Issues reported by users included HomeKit devices stuck showing “updating” or “configuring” status, devices going missing entirely, invitations to share the Home with other users failing, HomeKit Secure video recording not working, and much more.

Later, last month, it was reported that the company will roll out its HomeKit architecture in the iOS 16.3 beta.

