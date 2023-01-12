SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple may release touchscreen MacBook Pro in 2025

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on adding touchscreens to Macs, and is expected to release its first touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro in 2025.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant’s engineers are “actively engaged in the project,” indicating that the company is “seriously considering” producing touchscreen Macs, reports MacRumors.

The first MacBook Pro with a touchscreen is likely to feature a traditional laptop design with a trackpad and a keyboard.

However, the display is expected to gain support for touch input like an iPhone or iPad.

It is likely to use macOS, as the iPhone maker is not actively working to merge iPadOS and macOS.

If Apple goes ahead with these plans, it would represent a major philosophical change for the company as it has always dismissed the concept of a touchscreen Mac, the report said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the tech giant might launch its new MacBook with an OLED display before the end of next year.

According to Kuo, the iPhone maker was planning to release a laptop with an OLED screen as “OLEDs have the advantage of being thinner and lighter and offering more diverse form factor design options, like folding.”

20230112-094003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Microsoft fixes Teams bug that prevented 911 calls on Android: Report

    Covid: Psychiatric patients at high risk of hospitalisation, death

    Starlink IPO still about 3 or 4 years away: Musk

    Android Auto receives dual-SIM support: Report