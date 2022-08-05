Tech giant Apple is likely planning to ship its next-generation iPhone 14 simultaneously from factories in China and India, a prominent analyst said on Friday.

On the microblogging site Twitter, Ming-Chi Kuo said his latest survey indicates Foxconn’s iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in the second half of 2022 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past).

“In the short term, India’s iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it is an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site,” Kuo wrote on Twitter.

“It implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver,” he added.

Recently, a report said that the tech giant sold over 1.2 million iPhones in India in the second quarter of this year, registering a massive 94 per cent growth (year-on-year).

Nearly 1 million of the total shipped iPhones were ‘Make in India’ devices.

Meanwhile, Apple iPads logged an impressive 34 per cent growth (on-year) in India and the company sold over 0.2 million devices in the country.

The iPhone 14 lineup includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is the top of the pick. The tech giant has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

