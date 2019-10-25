Apple mobilising suppliers for 5G iPhones next year: Report

Taipei, Oct 30 (IANS) Apple is mobilising suppliers to produce its first 5G iPhones next year, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Wednesday.

Apple plans to launch three 5G phones and ship at least 80 million of the new devices, said the report, citing sources.

The upgraded iPhones will likely boost the confidence of global carriers to roll out 5G telecoms infrastructure, especially outside China.

The development of the device ecosystem and their affordability are also believed to be crucial for the widespread adoption of 5G technology.

While leading smartphone players like Samsung and Huawei have launched their 5G phones, Apple’s iPhone 11 series this year supports 4G.

The new iPhones will carry the most advanced 5G modem chip, known as X55 that is designed by Qualcomm, according to the Nikkei report.

The iPhones will be powered by Apple’s latest-generation processor, known as A14.

