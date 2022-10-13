INDIASCI-TECH

Tech giant Microsoft on Wednesday announced to bring Apple services like Apple Music and iCloud to Windows at the Surface laptop launch event.

The Apple Music service will work on Xbox video game consoles and iCloud Photos syncing service will work on Windows PCs.

“For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” the company said late on Wednesday.

“We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices”, it added.

iPhone users with a Windows device will be able to access all of their iPhone photos and videos right in the Microsoft Photos app.

They just need to install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store and choose to sync iCloud Photos.

In addition, Apple Music will be available on Xbox starting today, and Apple Music and the Apple TV app will launch on Windows next year.

Windows Insiders will have access to the iCloud and Photos app integration starting today, with availability for all Windows 11 users beginning in November.

Apple Music was available on Xbox beginning October 12. Apple Music and the Apple TV app will launch in the Microsoft Store later this year.

IANS

aj/na

20221013-120606

