After quietly raising the price of the Apple Music student plan in several countries, including India, the company is now adjusting the prices of the Apple Music student plan in the US, Canada, and the UK.

According to 9to5Mac, users are now being charged $5.99 for the Apple Music student plan in the US. Previously, the same plan was available for $4.99 per month.

In the UK, the price has been increased from 4.99 euros to 5.99 euros per month.

A version of the Apple Music webpage archived on June 21 still shows the old prices on the US, Canada, and UK websites, which suggests that Apple has raised prices for the Apple Music student plan in the last 48 hours.

Apple is yet to confirm the price increase with a statement.

In the US, the Apple Music individual plan costs $9.99 per month — and that remains unchanged for now.

The family plan for up to six people costs $14.99 per month, while there’s also the Apple Music Voice Plan, which costs $4.99 per month. Eligible students can subscribe to Apple Music at a discount through the UNiDAYS programme.

Except for the Apple Music Voice Plan, which only works through Siri on Apple devices, all Apple Music plans offer full access to the platform’s song catalogue on any device.

The report noted that it is worth noting that the Apple Music student plan also comes with Apple TV+ bundled together at no additional cost, which the company says is a limited-time offer.

