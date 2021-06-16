Tech giant Apple has announced its new Spatial Audio feature will be coming to India soon after users reported that the feature was not consistently available.

On Twitter, Apple Music users in India have been questioning why Spatial Audio is not available and when it might be launching, especially because the feature has been coming and going for some users.

Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio has not yet officially launched in India, but Apple has not forgotten about the country and has confirmed that spatial audio is debuting soon, MacRumors reported.

Even the Apple Music page on India’s official Apple website says these features are coming soon to the country.

The Apple Music website in India has a “coming soon” tag for Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio.

There is no specific launch date available as of yet, but because some users have been seeing the options appear and disappear, it’s likely Apple Music subscribers in India won’t have too much longer to wait, the report said.

Apple Music Lossless and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio were first announced in May.

After some controversy whether HomePod would feature Lossless support or AirPods Max, while wired, would support a higher-quality sound, Apple answered these questions saying both HomePod smart speakers will receive Lossless support in a future update, while AirPods Max wouldn’t be able to stream in that quality, although very similar to it.

Apple said all of Apple Music’s catalogue of over 75 million songs will feature Lossless support by the end of the year, but the company’s focus is really on the Spatial Audio feature, as per 9To5Mac.

–IANS

vc/bg