Apple will reportedly not manufacture its high-end model, iPhone 14 Pro Max, from the recently launched iPhone 14 series in the country.

Several reports emerged saying that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is being manufactured in India. However, according to close sources, the high-end model will not be manufactured in the country, reports GizmoChina.

As per the reports, the tech giant is reportedly reducing its reliance on China for product manufacturing.

“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces ground-breaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” the company said last month.

Foxconn is assembling the new iPhone 14 at its Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai.

At this pace, industry analysts predict that next year, Apple might manufacture iPhone 15 in India at the same time in China.

The tech giant started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE.

Apple manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country, including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, at the Foxconn facility, while iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are being assembled at the Wistron factory in the country.

20221021-142806