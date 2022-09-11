INDIASCI-TECH

Apple now gears ups for new iPads, Macs and a VR headset

NewsWire
0
0

Apple is not done yet after launching the new iPhone 14 series and Watch Series 8 this year and is likely to unveil more devices next month, including new iPads and Macs.

The tech giant earlier promised it would complete its transition to Apple Silicon in Macs by the end of this year.

Apple has organised October events in 2020 and 2021 and the same is expected this time, reports AppleInsider.

The 10th generation of iPad with A14 chip is coming, that will feature an all-new design that mimics the iPad Pro in terms of a flat design.

The renderings on social media have shown a vertical rear camera lens similar to that on iPhone X.

“The flat sides may signal compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2, which magnetically snaps onto the side of certain iPad models to charge,” according toIto the report.

Apple iPad Pro is likely to house M2 chip as an upgrade to the current models with M1 chip.

The iPad Pro may also come with wireless charging with MagSafe and mini LED, backlighting for the 11-inch iPad Pro.

Apple is likely to unveil a new MacBook Pro with 5-nanometer chips.

These are likely to be the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and will be found inside the 14-inch and 16-inch models, said the report.

The Mac mini is also a possibility for a fall 2022 launch.

According to rumours, a new iMac and iMac Pro is also in the pipeline but not this year.

Another product that might be showcased is the first mixed-reality headset by Apple.

20220911-105004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Here’s how to perfect your dating profile and get more matches

    Maha Covid deaths again in four digits, toll jumps over 90K

    Telangana CM flies to Bangalore before PM’s arrival in Hyderabad

    Covid caseload at IIT Madras reaches 111