BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Apple now has 900 mn paid subscribers: Tim Cook

NewsWire
0
0

Apple now has 900 million paid subscriptions on the platform which doubled in just three years, the company CEO Tim Cook has announced.

The company said that paid accounts are growing faster than transacting accounts, so the penetration of paid accounts is increasing.

“We have a great subscription business, 900 million paid subs now on the platform and growing very fast. We doubled in 3 years. This is the part that is really interesting to us because we really believe that the engine for services growth is there, foreign exchange is a temporary thing and the fundamentals are very good,” Cook said during the company’s earnings call for the September quarter.

Services notched a September quarter record as well with a revenue of $19.2 billion.

“We reached another record on our installed base of active devices, thanks to a quarterly record of upgraders and double-digit growth in switchers on iPhone. Across nearly every geographic segment, we reached a new revenue record for the quarter,” said Cook.

On silicon-related supply constraints, he said thise issues were not significant in the quarter.

“I want to acknowledge that we are still living through unprecedented times. From war in Eastern Europe to the persistence of Covid-19, from climate disasters around the world to an increasingly difficult economic environment, a lot of people and a lot of places are struggling,” said the Apple CEO.

“Through it all, we’ve aimed to help our customers navigate through the challenges while giving them the tools to drive progress for themselves and their communities,” he added.

20221028-145203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TMB files DRHP despite court cases involving sizeable equity shares

    Investment, research driving AI growth in India, says study

    Telecom industry has come a long way in 5G advancements: Ashwini...

    Winds of change: China’s Tencent ‘invests’ in Indian platform Lokal