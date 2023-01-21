SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple ordered 4 sizes of OLED displays for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro

Tech giant Apple has reportedly ordered four different sizes of OLED panels which are likely to be featured in the upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.

The iPad Pro is expected to be released with an OLED screen by 2024, reports AppleInsider.

However, the MacBook Pro with an OLED screen is likely to be released in 2026.

It is expected that there might be two companies with the project, including both Samsung and LG Display.

The displays ordered by the iPhone maker are expected to be — 10.86 inches for iPad Pro, 12.9 inches for iPad Pro, 14 inches for MacBook Pro and 16 inches for MacBook Pro.

“There are various panel development from 10 inches to 16 inches in progress,” an unnamed source mentioned.

Moreover, the tech giant has ordered a 20.25-inch OLED screen, which it describes as “foldable”, the report said.

Last week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also predicted that MacBook with an OLED display would be released before the end of 2024.

