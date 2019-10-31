Apple partnering with Valve to develop AR headset: Report

San Francisco, Nov 5 (IANS) Apple has reportedly partnered with the US game developer Valve to develop its rumoured AR headset, due for launch next year.

Earlier, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone maker is preparing to release AR headsets by the first half of 2020, DigiTimes reported.

Back in July, it was reported that Apple had stopped developing AR/VR headsets temporarily and that the team working on them was disbanded in May and reassigned to other product developments.

The Cupertino-based company is also preparing to release the iPhone SE 2, a new iPad Pro and a new MacBook in the first half of 2020.

The iPhone SE will have an iPhone 8-inspired design structure and will run on the latest A13 chip.

The new iPad Pro models will be launched in the first quarter and will reportedly come with a rear-facing 3D Time-of-Flight sensor for increased accuracy in depth-of-field photography.

While, a MacBook with a new scissor-switch keyboard could be launched in the second quarter of 2020.

As per the earlier report, the 16-inch MacBook Pro was rumoured to be of the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but will feature smaller bezel sizes for a larger display.

–IANS

wh/dpb