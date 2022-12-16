SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple partners with Google, Mozilla to develop Speedometer 3

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has partnered with Google and Mozilla to develop Speedometer 3, a benchmark for testing browser performance.

Apple’s WebKit team announced the collaboration over Twitter.

“We’re excited to work with @googlechrome and @firefox on the next Speedometer benchmark, which measures real-world browser performance on the Web. Working together will help us further improve the benchmark and improve browser performance for our users,” it tweeted.

Currently, Speedometer 3 is in active development and more information will be shared in the near future.

“Speedometer 3 is in active development and is unstable. You can follow along with development in this repository, but see Speedometer 2.1 for the latest stable version,” reads WebKit’s Github page.

Speedometer is a benchmark for web browsers that measures Web application responsiveness by timing simulated user interactions on various workloads.

The company says that its primary goal is to make it reflect the real-world Web as much as possible.

When a browser improves its score on the benchmark, actual users should benefit, and in order to achieve this, it should test end-to-end user journeys instead of testing specific features in a tight loop, the company mentioned.

Moreover, it should evolve over time, adapting to the present Web on a regular basis, and be accessible to the public and useful to browser engineers.

20221216-114405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Snoop Dogg jokes that he’ll consider buying Twitter

    FTX CEO pocketed $300 mn after big funding raise: Report

    China’s Q4 2021 smartphone shipments fall 11% YoY

    Countdown for Indian rocket mission begins at 5 pm today