Apple premieres ‘See’, coming to Apple TV+ on Nov 1

San Francisco, Oct 23 (IANS) Apple premiered its upcoming futuristic thriller “See” at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California and from November 1 its first three episodes will be available on Apple TV+.

“‘See’ will be available to watch on Apple TV+ in over 100 countries and regions around the world. New episodes will continue to roll out weekly, every Friday,” the company said in a statement.

“See” is written and created by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence. The Show Stars Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper and Yadira Guevara-Prip

“‘See’ features an incredible cast and crew, many of whom are blind or have low vision, who helped bring this epic story to life,” the company added.

“See” is the third Apple show to get a public premiere, following “For All Mankind”, also at the Regency Village Theater, and “Dickinson” in Brooklyn, New York.

