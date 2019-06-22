Apple recalling MacBook Pro laptops for fire risks

San Francisco, June 28 (IANS) A week after Apple announced a voluntary recall on its MacBook Pro laptops, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced a recall for the 15-inch MacBook Pro against fire risks.

According to the CPSC, there’s a chance that the devices sold between September 2015 and February 2017 could overheat and potentially cause fires.

The Cupertino-based company also received 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property, the CBS News reported on Thursday.

The iPhone maker has reportedly said, “it had received 26 reports of the laptop’s battery overheating, with as many as five consumers reporting minor burns and one suffering from smoke inhalation.”

About 432,000 potentially affected MacBook Pro units were sold in the US and 26,000 more in Canada, according to a joint recall announcement from the CPSC and Health Canada.

As of June 4, 2019, Apple has received one report of a consumer incident and no reports of injuries in Canada, according to a report in the MacRumors.

Apple issued a similar replacement programme last year for the latest 13-inch Pros over issues related to battery expansion.

According to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant would release an ‘all-new’ 16-inch MacBook Pro later this year.

