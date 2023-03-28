SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple releases iOS 16.4 update with voice isolation for calls & more

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple has released its new iOS 16.4 update which includes new features such as a new set of emojis, web push notifications, voice isolation for cellular calls, and much more.

Users can update to the latest version by navigating to Settings, General and then the Software Update, reports TechCrunch.

With the new iOS 16.4 update, users will get 31 new emojis, including a shaking face, the long-awaited pink heart, two pushing hands, a Wi-Fi symbol and others.

The new feature voice isolation for cellular calls feature will prioritise the users’ voice and will cut ambient noise around them.

The feature was earlier available for FaceTime calls and other Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) applications, but not for cellular.

To access this feature, users have to open the Control Center while on the call, tap on Mic Mode, and then select Voice Isolation from the list.

Also, with the new update, the company is allowing iOS developers to send a notification to users (after gaining permission) when the user has pinned a web application to their Home Screen.

“This feature could be immediately useful to some of the new Twitter rivals like Post and T2 that haven’t yet built out native iOS versions of their apps but still want to alert users to important conversations,” the report said.

20230328-093803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Electric 2-wheelers grew 300% in India in 2022: Report

    SK hynix closes $492 mn acquisition of chip contract firm Key...

    ASUS announces two new gaming headsets

    Microsoft to add multi-factor authentication capabilities to Outlook app