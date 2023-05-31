SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple releases its classical music app on Android

NewsWire
0
0

Apple Music Classical app is now available for Android users, which they can download from the Google Play Store.

Apple Music and Apple Music Classical are two separate iPhone apps. The key difference between the two apps is how Apple Music Classical handles metadata.

Apple Music and Apple Music Classical for Android now have the same distinctions, according to 9to5Mac.

Users can gain access to Apple Music Classical by subscribing to Apple Music or Apple One.

The app includes ad-free classical music recordings with up to 192 kHz / 24-bit lossless audio, as well as thousands of recordings that support spatial audio.

There are currently over 5 million tracks and over 50 million data points with data attributes of 20,000+ composers, 115,000+ unique works, and 350,000+ movements available on the app.

Apple purchased the classical music streaming service Primephonic in 2021 and announced plans to launch a classical music app in the future.

Apple Music Classical first appeared on the iPhone in March this year.

Notably, the app’s Android release precedes the release of an optimised app for iPad and Mac.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced that it will be shutting down the ‘My Photo Stream’ service on July 26, meaning users who are still using this feature will need to migrate to iCloud Photos before that date.

My Photo Stream is a free service that uploads the last 30 days of images (up to 1,000) to iCloud, making them accessible on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and PC.

20230531-112406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PS55 to go on pre-orders on Tuesday in India

    Boeing begins building new version of satellite system

    Serious bug in WordPress plugin with over 3 mn installations found

    NASA finally bids goodbye to InSight Mars lander