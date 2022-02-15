SCI-TECH

Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 with security improvements

By NewsWire
Cupertino based tech giant Apple has released macOS 11.6.4 update to macOS Big Sur that contains security fixes, as well as a macOS Catalina Security Update.

According to Apple’s release notes for the update, macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 “improves the security of macOS” and is recommended for all users.

The update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

Apple has also released an update to solve the battery drain issues some Mac users experienced since upgrading to macOS 12.2.

The release notes for the new version, 12.2.1, say it contains fixes for “an issue for Intel-based Mac computers that may cause the battery to drain during sleep when connected to Bluetooth peripherals”, reports The Verge.

Before this update, some users reported their MacBooks’ batteries would drain while the computer was asleep, sometimes even reaching 0 per cent charge overnight.

While there was evidence that Bluetooth was the culprit, some users reported that turning off Bluetooth before closing their computers didn’t help, making it slightly unclear what the issue was.

