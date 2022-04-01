SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.3.1

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.3.1, a minor update to the macOS Monterey operating system that launched in October.

The macOS 12.3.1 includes fixes for USB-C or Thunderbolt displays not turning on when connected to a 2018 Mac mini as a second display, reports Apple Insider.

Apple also fixed an issue where Bluetooth devices like game controllers would disconnect from a Mac when Beats headphones were connected.

The macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update can be downloaded to compatible Macs via the Software Update section of System Preferences.

One can update a Mac by going to the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app.

Recently, multiple reports across the Apple Developer Forums, and also Reddit, with users recounting differing degrees of problems.

macOS 12.3 is causing problems with external displays. Some people are getting No Signal alerts on their monitors when trying to connect them to their Macs through USB-C.

20220401-095402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Hunger hormone’ can affect women’s monetary decision-making

    France fines Google, FB a combined $238 mn over cookie tracking

    YouTube Shorts hit 5 trillion all-time views: Sundar Pichai

    Tesla recalls ‘self driving’ feature that lets cars roll through stop...