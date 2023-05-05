BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Apple, Samsung capture 96% of global smartphone operating profits

NewsWire
0
3

Apple and Samsung remain the most profitable brands, together capturing 96 per cent of global smartphone operating profits, a report showed on Friday.

Samsung replaced Apple as the top global smartphone player in Q1 2023, driven by its mid-tier A Series and the recently launched S23 series, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple’s shipment decline (year-on-year) was the least among the top five brands as the company recorded its highest-ever Q1 share of 21 per cent.

Globally, the smartphone market faced further contraction in the March quarter with shipments declining by 14 per cent YoY and 7 per cent (on-quarter) to 280.2 million units in Q1 2023, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service.

“Smartphone shipments declined further in Q1 2023 following the weakest holiday-season quarter since 2013, as the slower-than-expected recovery in China was marred by alarming bank failures on both sides of the Atlantic further weakening consumer confidence in the face of unrelenting market volatility,” said senior analyst Harmeet Singh Walia.

Apple with 58 million unit shipments in Q1 managed to capture nearly half of all smartphone revenues.

Apple outperformed the market due to several factors.

Firstly, the stickiness of its ecosystem prevents its customers from choosing a cheaper smartphone even in times of economic difficulty.

“Secondly, with sustainability becoming a priority for many, not only has Apple captured nearly half of the secondary market, it is also attracting users who are willing to spend more for longer-lasting devices,” explained research director Jeff Fieldhack.

Thirdly, it is the preferred brand for Gen Z consumers in the West and is thereby positioning itself for sustained success.

The smartphone market as a whole, too, is likely to struggle for the next couple of quarters.

“Moreover, the recent decision by OPEC countries to cut oil production may lead to higher inflation rates, causing a reduction in consumers’ spending power. As a result, even if the decline in smartphone shipments stabilises, a significant recovery is unlikely before the year-end holiday quarter,” said research director Tarun Pathak.

20230505-124204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IOB posts Rs 831 cr profit, follow-up equity issue planned

    Rising input costs to hit cement companies’ margins by 200-230 bps...

    Current account deficit likely to further widen in second half

    BMW launches two new models including EV