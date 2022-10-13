SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple selling refurbished Studio Display models in US

Apple has started offering refurbished Studio Display models in the US.

According to MacRumors, the Studio Display is available in several variations, including the base model with a tilt-adjustable stand and the model with nano-textured glass.

The base Studio Display is available for $1,359, down from the original price of $1,599. The nano-texture model with a tilt-adjustable stand is available for $1,609.

The 27-inch Studio Display features a 5K resolution, 600 nits brightness, True Tone, Wide colour support, and more. It is equipped with multiple ports and is compatible with modern Macs.

Refurbished items from the tech giant are nearly comparable to new items and go through an extensive functional testing phase as part of Apple’s refurbishment process, the report said.

Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that Apple will launch a new 27-inch display with mini LED backlighting in the first quarter of 2023.

The rumours of the pro-level display have circulated since Apple revealed the more “affordable” Studio Display. It lacks HDR, ProMotion, and mini LED backlighting in Apple’s MacBook Pros and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

