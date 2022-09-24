Apple is set to release new MacBook devices next month and suppliers are “gearing up” for the shipments of upcoming laptops.

According to a report in DigiTimes, Apple plans to release new MacBook models in the fourth quarter this year and if we go by the previous announcements, the company normally launches new hardware in the month of October.

This report also said that Apple is gearing up to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air and a 12-inch device by early 2024.

According to earlier reports, Apple is likely to unveil a new MacBook Pro with 5-nanometer chips.

These are likely to be the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and will be found inside the 14-inch and 16-inch models, said the report.

The Mac mini is also a possibility for a fall 2022 launch.

According to rumours, a new iMac and iMac Pro is also in the pipeline but not this year.

Another product that might be showcased is the first mixed-reality headset by Apple.

Also, the 10th generation of iPad with A14 chip is expected this fall, that will feature an all-new design that mimics the iPad Pro in terms of a flat design.

The renderings on social media have shown a vertical rear camera lens similar to that on iPhone X.

Apple iPad Pro is likely to house M2 chip as an upgrade to the current models with M1 chip.

The iPad Pro may also come with wireless charging with MagSafe and mini LED, backlighting for the 11-inch iPad Pro.

