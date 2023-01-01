BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Apple shuts down ‘Dark Sky’ app

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple is permanently shutting down its popular weather application ‘Dark Sky’ starting today.

The iPhone maker earlier said that it would shut down the Dark Sky application on January 1, 2023, reports MacRumors.

The weather application was removed from the App Store in September of last year, however, now it will stop functioning for existing users starting today.

After acquiring Dark Sky in March 2020, the tech giant incorporated many of the application’s capabilities into the pre-installed Weather app on the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Moreover, the company will shut down Dark Sky’s application programming interface (API) for third-party weather apps on March 31, 2023, and also introduced its own WeatherKit API as a replacement, the report said.

Meanwhile, in August of 2020, the weather application had announced that Android users would no longer be able to access the app and subscribers who were previously active would receive a full refund.

20230101-110802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BP to exit Rosneft shareholding after Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    India sees Rs 24,000 cr worth online festive sales in 4...

    Inflation data, global cues to drive Indian equities (Market Outlook)

    Elaborate 5-point action plan to deal with congestion at Delhi airport