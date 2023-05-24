SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple signs multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G components

Apple has announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement with the US-based technology and advanced manufacturing company Broadcom to develop 5G radio frequency components, including FBAR filters — and cutting-edge wireless connectivity components.

According to the company, the FBAR filters will be designed and built in several key American manufacturing and technology hubs, including Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has a major facility.

“All of Apple’s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the US, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in the US economy because we have an unshakable belief in America’s future,” Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that Apple already helps support more than 1,100 jobs in Broadcom’s Fort Collins FBAR filter manufacturing facility, and the partnership will enable Broadcom to continue to invest in critical automation projects and upskilling with technicians and engineers.

Across the country, Apple supports more than 2.7 million jobs through direct employment, developer jobs in the thriving iOS app economy, and spending with more than 9,000 US suppliers and manufacturers of all sizes in all 50 states across dozens of sectors.

Further, the tech giant mentioned that these investments are part of the commitment Apple made in 2021 to invest $430 billion in the US economy over five years.

With the introduction of 5G technology to Apple devices in 2020, the company has helped accelerate 5G adoption across the country, bringing innovation and job growth to companies supporting 5G innovation.

