Apple has started rolling out the next generation of sound with Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio streaming for Android users globally.

However, not all Android devices support Dolby Atmos yet, the media reported.

According to TechCrunch, “Android users can access these features too”.

In a delight for millions of music aficionados globally and in India, Apple on July 20 launched Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio on Apple Music at no additional cost.

Apple Music also made its catalog of more than 75 million songs available to its subscribers in Lossless Audio in India.

Apple uses ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) to preserve every single bit of the original audio file. This means fans will be able to hear their favourite songs exactly the way the artists created them in the studio.

By default, Apple Music is playing Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multi-dimensional sound and clarity that comes from all around and from above the listener.

Apple Music is also offering a special set of editorially-curated Spatial Audio playlists to help listeners find the music they love and enable further discovery.

Not just Apple, Amazon Music has also announced that it would support lossless streaming and spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

Swedish streaming giant Spotify also plans to launch a lossless audio feature soon.

–IANS

na/