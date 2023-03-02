SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple still working on classical music app

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple has released its second beta of iOS 16.4 to developers, and code in the update revealed that the company is still working on its classical music application.

According to code in the beta, users will have to install the standard Apple Music app in order to listen to “Apple Music Classical”, reports MacRumors.

“To listen in Apple Music Classical, you’ll need to install Apple Music,” read a line in the MusicKit framework.

The beta update also reintroduced the page-turning animation as an option.

So, in the Themes and Settings section of the Books applications, there will now be three options for page turning– Curl, Side and None.

Code in iOS 16.4 also confirmed that users in South Korea will soon be able to add credit and debit cards to the Wallet app for use with Apple Pay, indicating that iOS 16.4 will add Apple Pay in the country.

Also, there is a new splash screen in the Podcasts application in the beta 2 update, the report said.

In August 2021, the company announced that it had acquired the classical music service Primephonic and planned to release a dedicated classical music app in 2022.

However, the application has not been launched yet.

20230302-132603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk shuts 2 Twitter India offices: Report

    Israel’s Elbit to provide Swedish Navy with combat management systems

    Indian-origin astronomer confirms protective shield around dwarf galaxies

    WhatsApp launches ‘forward media with caption’ feature on iOS