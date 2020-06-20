Trending now

N Korean hackers may attack 20 lakh…

US govt to disclose info of businesses…

Rajasthan govt caps Covid-19 testing charge at…

Krishna Bharadwaj: Dad influenced my ‘Tenali Rama’…

‘US unemployment rate to remain in double…

Apple stops Facebook Gaming from arriving on…

Record 14,516 corona cases take India’s tally…

Curfew in Tulsa lifted ahead of Trump…

US Open 2020 organisers to consider wheelchair…

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Agra; tally…

Canindia News

Apple stops Facebook Gaming from arriving on App Store: Report

by CanIndia New Wire Service01

San Francisco, June 20 (IANS) Apple has once again rejected Facebook Gaming app on the iOS App Store, as it is a direct threat to the livestream gaming service Apple Arcade.

According to the New York Times, this is the fifth time Apple has decided to reject the Facebook Gaming app.

Facebook team is not surprised by Apple’s decision, as they have been trying to launch the Facebook Gaming app on the App Store unsuccessfully since February.

“Games are by far the most lucrative category of mobile apps worldwide. Apple’s App Store, the only officially approved place for iPhone and iPad users to find new games and other programs, generated about $15 billion in revenue last year,” said the report.

Apple claims that the App Store rules do not allow third-party apps to distribute games as a separate platform.

The tech giant apparently doesn’t want its own App Store and Apple Arcade business to be affected by allowing Facebook Gaming on its App Store.

The App Store, now in 175 countries and regions, is being visited by over half a billion people each week.

Apple Arcade is offering users unlimited access to the entire catalog of more than 100 exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV.

“Apple Arcade is adding new games and expansions every month from some of the world’s most visionary game developers,” said Apple.

–IANS

na/

Related posts

Tesla owners unintentionally buys upgrades, not getting refunds

CanIndia New Wire Service

White supremacists arrested ahead of US pro-gun rally

CanIndia New Wire Service

India wants to weaken Pakistan economically: Qureshi

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.