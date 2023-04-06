INDIASCI-TECH

Apple Store Online launches dedicated support for SMEs in India

NewsWire
0
0

The Apple Store Online has launched a dedicated support team for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India.

According to the company, it will provide a dedicated business contact centre team to advise and support purchases of Apple hardware, software and services. that work together to give them the power and flexibility to do whatever needs doing.

“Whether you’re running a startup, scale-up or an established business, Apple products and platforms are designed to keep your personal data and company information secure,” said the tech giant.

The Apple team can also advise SMEs on apps to help them choose from 235,000 apps for people at work.

“Apple products are designed with powerful technology that brings out the best in every one. Discover apps for daily tasks, better customer experiences and efficient operations that help your business grow,” said the company.

For SMEs, GST invoices are available when buying online and over the phone.

SMEs can also now access all the benefits of shopping at Apple Store Online in the country.

“Key security features, like hardware-based device encryption, can’t be disabled by mistake and Touch ID and Face ID make it easy to secure every device,” said Apple.

20230406-134404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN not up for confrontation with Kerala in Mullaperiyar issue: Minister

    Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory as Bharat Jodo Yatra set to...

    Book on Satyam’s turnaround released, former board members reminisce company’s rescue...

    Tiruchi to plant 2 lakh palmyra saplings in 400 acre barren...