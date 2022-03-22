Apple supplier Foxconn has “basically” resumed normal operations at its most important campuses in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after spiking Covid-19 cases forced a shutdown.

According to a Bank of America note, Foxconn produces some iPhones, iPads and Macs in Shenzhen, nearly half of iPhones are produced in a factory in Henan province.

Earlier, the firm was only able to resume production on campuses that include both employee housing and production facilities, reports CNBC.

“In applying this closed-loop management process within the Shenzhen campus and in implementing the required health measures for the employees who live on campus, some operations have been able to restart and some production is being carried out at those campuses,” the report quoted a Foxconn spokesperson as saying.

“The company will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities in monitoring these operations very closely.”

The Chinese government opted for a new lockdown after more than 3,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Shenzhen on Sunday and this lockdown was also expected to delay Mac Studio desktop shipments.

Apple unveiled the new Mac Studio during a special event recently.

The device comes in two variants — the M1 Max and the more powerful M1 Ultra.

Mac Studio with M1 Max performs 50 per cent faster than a 16-core Xeon powered Mac Pro and 2.5 times faster than a Core i9 powered 27-inch iMac.

The M1 Ultra configuration is over 3.8 times faster than that 27-inch iMac and up to 60 per cent faster than the Mac Pro, the company claims.

It comes with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10 GB Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI, and an audio jack.

Meanwhile, the M1 Max variant sports dual USB Type-C ports, whereas, the M1 Ultra variant features two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

