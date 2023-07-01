INDIA

Apple supplier TSMC confirms data breach, hackers demand $70 mn

NewsWire
0
0

Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has confirmed that it suffered a data breach after being named as a victim by the Russia-linked LockBit ransomware gang.

According to TechCrunch, the LockBit ransomware gang listed TSMC on its dark web leak site on Thursday, and threatened to publish data stolen from the company, which commands 60 per cent of the global foundry market, unless the chipmaker pays a $70 million ransom demand.

TSMC is responsible for creating all of the A-series and M-series chips used in Apple devices.

“In the case of payment refusal, also will be published points of entry into the network and passwords and logins company,” LockBit wrote.

However, the gang provided no evidence of the data it allegedly stole.

“A cybersecurity incident at one of the company’s IT hardware suppliers, named as Kinmax Technology, led to the leak of information pertinent to server initial setup and configuration,” a TSMC spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“Upon review, this incident has not affected TSMC’s business operations, nor did it compromise any TSMC’s customer information. After the incident, TSMC has immediately terminated its data exchange with this concerned supplier in accordance with the company’s security protocols and standard operating procedures,” it added.

Moreover, the report mentioned that TSMC shared a copy of the communication it received from Kinmax Technology, an IT services and consulting firm that specialises in networking, cloud computing, storage, security, and database management.

“In the morning of June 29, 2023, the company discovered that our internal specific testing environment was attacked, and some information was leaked,” Kinmax said in its notice.

“The leaked content mainly consisted of system installation preparation that the company provided to our customers as default configurations,” it added.

Meanwhile, UK-based the University of Manchester has confirmed that attackers behind a cyberattack revealed in early June had stolen data that is related to some students and alumni.

2023070132208

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Army officer cuts wife’s finger over dowry in UP’s Meerut

    Green tech expert says BS-VI won’t make much difference to Kolkata’s...

    Man caught kidnapping child on CCTV camera in Agra

    HC notice to AAP lawmaker on plea alleging hoarding of oxygen...