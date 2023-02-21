SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple Support website showing users ‘Invalid URL’ error

Apple Support website is down for some users and showing them an “Invalid URL” error.

All the users are not affected by the issue, but some users reported the problem on Twitter, reports 9To5Mac

While one user asked, “Is @AppleMusic down? @AppleSupport”, another posted, “Added money to my account to buy the upgrade for vtube studio – guess what, it’s been 4 days and no money on the acc! Their support page gives “invalid link” every time I try to open.”

According to the online outage monitor website, 43 per cent of people had reported problems while using the website, 39 per cent while using the iPhone, and 18 per cent while using the TV.

Those seeking to get immediate support for their Apple products will find this glitch to be very annoying.

The iPhone maker has a webpage called System Status that displays the current status of all of its many online and cloud services.

However, currently, that webpage has not yet been updated to reflect any kind of outage.

