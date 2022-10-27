SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple suspends gambling ads on complaints from developers

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has paused advertisements related to gambling and a few other categories on App Store product pages after developers complained about it.

The tech giant has not specified how long the pause would remain or whether it would adjust its policy in view of how the initial release has gone, reports The Verge.

Additionally, it is unclear which other advertisement categories have been paused.

According to the company’s guidelines for App Store advertising, there are restrictions on where apps related to gambling, drinking, dating, and the pharmaceutical and medical industries can be advertised.

The site states that gambling applications are “prohibited or limited in some nations and regions,” but it says nothing about the audience they can be offered to, says the report.

The restrictions are mostly related to regulations rather than what is tasteful or potentially damaging.

Recently, the company had announced to add more app-related advertisements to the App Store.

In an email to developers, the tech giant claimed that more advertisements were coming to the App Store in all nations except China.

App-related advertising would start to appear in the Today tab of the main App Store and in the “You Might Also Like” section at the bottom of individual app listings.

20221027-092404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk sees net worth shrink by $12 bn amid ESG fiasco

    Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset to debut alongside Galaxy S22

    Tesla asks FSD testers to allow video collection in case of...

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 may come with S22 Ultra-inspired design