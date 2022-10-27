Apple has paused advertisements related to gambling and a few other categories on App Store product pages after developers complained about it.

The tech giant has not specified how long the pause would remain or whether it would adjust its policy in view of how the initial release has gone, reports The Verge.

Additionally, it is unclear which other advertisement categories have been paused.

According to the company’s guidelines for App Store advertising, there are restrictions on where apps related to gambling, drinking, dating, and the pharmaceutical and medical industries can be advertised.

The site states that gambling applications are “prohibited or limited in some nations and regions,” but it says nothing about the audience they can be offered to, says the report.

The restrictions are mostly related to regulations rather than what is tasteful or potentially damaging.

Recently, the company had announced to add more app-related advertisements to the App Store.

In an email to developers, the tech giant claimed that more advertisements were coming to the App Store in all nations except China.

App-related advertising would start to appear in the Today tab of the main App Store and in the “You Might Also Like” section at the bottom of individual app listings.

