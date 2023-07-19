The new Apple ad in the popular “The Underdogs” series on its YouTube channel, that depicts security features available with Apple products like Mac at work, has once again highlighted the strength of the company’s security ecosystem.

Titled “Swiped,” the new episode builds on the previous three award-winning Apple films, which depict how four colleagues use Apple products to do their best work.

This time, they’re on a mission to save Bridget’s missing Mac from thieves. Thankfully, they’ve got Apple’s powerful security features on their side.

The eight-minute video follows the team’s attempt to retrieve the stolen Mac in time for the crucial presentation before the thieves can pawn it off.

The action-packed film highlights the strength of the Apple ecosystem, showcasing true-to-life depictions of features like Notify When Left Behind and Find My, Family Sharing, and more.

To keep your information safe, you should use passwords to secure your Mac, and choose passwords that can’t be easily guessed. See Learn how passwords are used.

A passkey is a way to sign in to an app or website account, without needing to create and remember a password.

Instead of a password, a passkey uses Touch ID or Face ID to identify you. See Sign in to an account on your Mac with a passkey.

If others can get physical access to your Mac, you should set up separate users for each person using the Mac, and require each user to log in.

This prevents an unauthorised person from using the Mac. It also separates user files, so users only have access to their own personal files and settings. Users cannot see or modify the files or settings of other users. See Set up users, guests and groups.

You can set your Mac to log out the current user if the Mac has been inactive for a certain period of time. You should also require a password to wake it from sleep or from the screen saver.

“One or more people can have administrator privileges for a Mac. By default the administrator is the person who initially set up the Mac,” according to Apple.

If you lose your Mac or think it might be stolen, use Find My and protect your data.

To find your device, sign in to iCloud.com/find. Or use the Find My app on another Apple device that you own.

When you mark your device as lost, you remotely lock it with a passcode, keeping your information secure. This also disables Apple Pay on the missing device. And you can display a custom message with your contact information on the missing device.

