INDIASCI-TECH

Apple to allow iPhone users to remove security patches in iOS 16

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming iOS 16 has a feature that will allow iPhone users to deploy security patches without a full iOS update, and they can also choose to roll back the security updates.

The Rapid Security Response system in iOS 16 can install security patches without fully updating your iPhone, or even without having to restart it, in some cases.

By default, Rapid Security Responses are installed automatically, but Apple has implemented a way to remove them, reports MacRumors.

According to a support document, the user can remove a Rapid Security Response update by going to Settings, General and About, then tapping tapping Remove Security Update.

According to Apple, the users can reinstall the Rapid Security Response at a later date, or wait for it to be installed permanently as part of a standard software update.

“It is not clear why a Rapid Security Response would need to be removed, but it’s nice that users will have the option,” said the report.

However, security experts suggest not to turn the feature off unless users have a sold reason to as cyber attacks are growing.

The Rapid Security Response system is also reportedly coming to macOS in Ventura.

20220913-082803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Srinagar court takes up charge sheet against Farooq Abdullah in JKCA...

    JeM terror module busted in Pulwama in J&K, 3 terrorist associates...

    Cannes Film Fest 2022: AR Rahman is all smiles posing with...

    17 Covid suspects go missing in UP