SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple to declare iPhone 5c ‘obsolete’ by next month

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple is likely planning to mark the iPhone 5c as an obsolete product next month, media reports said.

According to a memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple marked the iPhone 5c as a vintage product in October 2020, which meant the company and its service providers could only provide certain repairs for the product, subject to part availability.

On November 1, Apple will mark the iPhone 5c as an obsolete product, ending all repairs and services, the report said.

Apple also said in the memo it would mark the third-generation iPad mini with Wi-Fi and TD-LTE as obsolete on the same day, it added.

As per the report, iPhone 5c was an iconic iPhone released alongside the iPhone 5s in September 2013.

The iPhone 5c was the first to be offered in a series of bright and vibrant colors, including blue, green, pink, yellow, and white, in an “unapologetically plastic” design.

It also marked the first time Apple had released a lower-end iPhone model aimed at budget-conscious customers, with pricing for the 16GB model starting at $99 with a two-year contract in the US.

20221009-190201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Microsoft acquires data process mining vendor Minit

    Nasscom, Microsoft announce 2nd ‘AI Gamechangers’ to boost AI adoption

    Why did govt quietly ban VLC media player in India?

    K’taka approves design & launch of nano-satellite by govt school students...