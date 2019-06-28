Apple to improve its News+ service after dull start

San Francisco, June 30 (IANS) After seeing a lacklustre start, Apple’s News+ service is reportedly in for a design overhaul, among other improvements.

Multiple publishers have been unimpressed with the revenue generated from Apple News+.

“According to some of the publishing executives, Apple’s News+ team has asked for input during meetings on the service since its launch. Apple reportedly acknowledged during meetings that the iPhone News users are confused about the difference between free articles and paid news content,” the Macrumors reported on Saturday.

However, it’s not very clear if the iPhone maker would address publisher issues.

The company has expressed a desire to both encourage longer reading sessions (since the publishers are paid based on time spent) and simplifying the conversion of magazines to Apple’s format.

Apple has reportedly told publishers that it’s “working on making the product more intuitive for users while addressing publisher-side concerns as well”. Not all publishers are convinced, though, according to a report in the 9to5Mac.

