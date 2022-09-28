SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple to launch standalone classical music app this year

NewsWire
0
0

Apple is preparing to launch a standalone classical music app that will be available along with its flagship ‘Apple Music’ app.

Apple said there would be a ‘dedicated classical music app’ coming this year, with the app combining Primephonic’s classical user interface with ‘more added features,’ reports MacRumor.

The music lovers are likely to get the standalone classical music app in future iOS 16 update that is planned before the end of the year.

Apple Classical has already appeared in backend code used by the tech company.

Apple Music gained popularity rapidly after its launch, passing the milestone of 10 million subscribers in only six months.

The music service has more than 100 million subscribers around the world.

Tech giant Apple recently announced that it now has over 860 million paid subscribers across all of its services, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News, iCloud, and more.

“Customers continue to engage enthusiastically with our content across news, fitness, music, gaming, and more,” said the company.

“We also achieved June quarter revenue records in each major Services category, including all-time revenue records for Music,” it added.

20220928-112803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter expands its Birdwatch fact-checking pilot in US

    Brand trust, convenience, value driving Indians online to buy TVs

    Tesla profits dip in Q2 due to China lockdowns

    OPPO ‘Find N’ foldable to make an impact if priced right...