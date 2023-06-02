SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple to mark original 12-inch MacBook as obsolete product

Apple will mark its original 12-inch MacBook as an obsolete product on June 30, according to an internal memo.

The laptop will no longer be eligible for repairs or services at Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers once it has been declared obsolete because parts will no longer be available, reports MacRumors.

The iPhone maker marks a product as technologically obsolete when more than seven years have passed since the tech giant stopped offering it for sale.

The original 12-inch MacBook was discontinued in April 2016 after being replaced by a second-generation model with better specifications, making it more than seven years old.

The 12-inch MacBook was the first MacBook model to come equipped with Apple’s infamous butterfly switch keyboard, the report said.

Meanwhile, in January this year, the tech giant had officially marked the third-generation iPad mini as an obsolete product.

The third-generation iPad mini was a popular iPad that launched in 2014 alongside the second-generation iPad Air.

20230602-151202

