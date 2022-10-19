SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple to release iOS 16.1 with new features

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has announced to roll out iOS 16.1 update with new features, including ‘Live Activities’, ‘Clean Energy Charging’ and more.

The new update will be available on October 24, reports 9To5Mac.

Any iPhone that can run iOS 16 will be able to get iOS 16.1, which includes the iPhone 8 and newer models.

There will be some major changes in the new update. Live Activities will help users to keep updated about happenings in real-time from the lock screen.

‘Live’ feature give updates about an ongoing sports game and tracks the progress of the ride, the report said.

iOS 16.1 allow users to delete the Wallet app for the first time. But deleting the Wallet app means many features will not be available, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and Apple Card.

The new update supports ‘Matter’, a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms.

‘Clean Energy Charging’ focuses on decreasing the carbon footprint of the iPhone by planning charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources.

Battery percentage is available in iOS 16.1 for the iPhone XR, 11, 12 and 13 mini. The battery indicator has been modified by the company, so that when the percentage is activated, a dynamic icon will appear.

20221019-121604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google to roll back app permissions list on Play Store

    Anthony Fauci ‘not convinced’ Covid-19 developed naturally

    3D Maps for 100 Indian cities to be prepared: Jitendra Singh

    Twitter enters restructuring mode, focuses on user growth