Apple has announced to roll out iOS 16.1 update with new features, including ‘Live Activities’, ‘Clean Energy Charging’ and more.

The new update will be available on October 24, reports 9To5Mac.

Any iPhone that can run iOS 16 will be able to get iOS 16.1, which includes the iPhone 8 and newer models.

There will be some major changes in the new update. Live Activities will help users to keep updated about happenings in real-time from the lock screen.

‘Live’ feature give updates about an ongoing sports game and tracks the progress of the ride, the report said.

iOS 16.1 allow users to delete the Wallet app for the first time. But deleting the Wallet app means many features will not be available, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and Apple Card.

The new update supports ‘Matter’, a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms.

‘Clean Energy Charging’ focuses on decreasing the carbon footprint of the iPhone by planning charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources.

Battery percentage is available in iOS 16.1 for the iPhone XR, 11, 12 and 13 mini. The battery indicator has been modified by the company, so that when the percentage is activated, a dynamic icon will appear.

