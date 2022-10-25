SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple to roll out iOS 16 to iPad soon with Stage Manager

Apple might roll out the iOS 16 features to the iPad soon along with the Stage Manager.

The tech giant has officially unveiled iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1, which indicates that iOS 16 features like iMessage editing and undo send in Mail will eventually be added to the iPad, reports The Verge.

Additionally, the Stage Manager multitasking function, however, which was unpopular and unreliable during the iPadOS betas, is now officially released.

Although the company postponed the release of iPadOS 16 from its September date, Stage Manager might still have some issues when it will made available to the general public in version 16.1.

Stage Manager would not have external display support upon launch despite the delay, the report said.

Recently, the company had announced to roll out iOS 16.1 update with new features, including ‘Live Activities’, ‘Clean Energy Charging’ and more.

‘Live’ feature gave updates about an ongoing sports game and tracks the progress of the ride.

The update supported ‘Matter’, a new smart home connectivity standard that enabled compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms.

‘Clean Energy Charging’ focused on decreasing the carbon footprint of the iPhone by planning charging times for when the grid was using cleaner energy sources.

