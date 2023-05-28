Apple has announced that it will be shutting down the ‘My Photo Stream’ service on July 26, meaning users who are still using this feature will need to migrate to iCloud Photos before that date.

My Photo Stream is a free service that uploads the last 30 days of images (up to 1,000) to iCloud, making them accessible on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and PC.

“My Photo Stream is scheduled to be shut down on July 26, 2023,” Apple said.

“As part of this transition, new photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will stop one month before, on June 26, 2023,” it added.

The company said that any photos uploaded to the service before that date will remain in iCloud for 30 days from the date of upload and will be available to any of your devices where My Photo Stream is currently enabled.

Moreover, Apple stated that the photos in My Photo Stream are already stored on at least one of the users’ devices, so as long as they have the device with their originals, they won’t lose any photos as part of this process.

Users who want to have their images on a specific device should save them to the Photo Library on that device before July 26.

